Here are the 103 traders who will be at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle this weekend
The much-loved Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns this weekend, celebrating internationally inspired and locally produced artisan food and drink.
Following it’s successful second year on the Stray, the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns to Ripley Castle on September 3 and 4.
Here is a list of all the traders that will be in attendance this weekend:
International Street Food
Most Popular
-
1
Take a look inside the Cosy Club which has opened its doors in Harrogate
-
2
Where are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up my car in Harrogate?
-
3
Here are 12 of the cheapest homes for sale in Harrogate according to Zoopla
-
4
This Yorkshire corn mill turned fabulous home is for sale for £1.8m
-
5
Cosy Club set to open its doors in Harrogate tomorrow
Bro’s Kitchen
The Yorkshire Brat
Spuds and Bros
Yorkshire Crackling Hog Roast
Luigi Italian
Caps Off Kitchen
Kuala Lumpar Cafe
Big Mouth Gyoza
Srinon Kitchen
Favour Delights
Lebanese Street Food
Armenian Kitchen
The Yorkshire Wrapper
Jimmy Macs
Homeboy Pizza Co.
Greek Street Food
Mans Markets
Dapur Malaysia
Rita’s Indian Kitchen
Little Somboon Box
Pavs Dhaba
Handmade Items, Craft and Wellbeing
Laserhandcrafts
Jade Lotus
Rex’s Succulent Emporium
WAX THIS WAY
The Tru Soap Co.
Olive Made
Woodcutter Creations
Mae’s Handmade
Greenwood Valley Healing
Two Little Mice
Elizabeth May Jewels
Danum Slate
CAHM
Tj’s Boutique Gifts
Picadora
Pure Indulgence Soaps
Wharfedale Candle Co.
Crayon Box
Forme
STOSH Workshop
Rock and Rose Jewellery Making
Raised By Humans
Little Lovers Ceramics
Pacific Ridley
Cakes, Sweets, Bakery and Desserts
The Yorkshire Pud Bakery
Cinnammmm
Yorkshire Flapjack
The Savvy Baker
Itadeli
Volcano Cookies
Candyfloss York
Baked By Brew
Sweet Sisters Cakery
The Brownie and Bruffle Co.
MoodyMare Patisserie
Wicked Fudge
Fudge Fudge Wink Wink
Pick Mix Gift
The Sweetmobile
Savoury, Sauces and Spices
Flavour Art Coffee
Karpaty Bakery
Crazy Canary Hot Sauce
Shaw Meats
Yorkshire Wold
La Focaccia
Go Indian Spice
The Cheese Board
Great British Cheese Co.
Reet Yorkshire Food
Rose Cottage Pantry
Andalucian Olive Co.
The Olive Architects
MKS Food Distribution
The Jam Lady
Jilly’s Larder
A Sticky Situation
Drinks and Spirits
The Old Con Distillery
Northern Fox Yorkshire Gin
Forged Spirits
Libations Rum
Two Lasses Spirits
Kin Toffee Vodka
Priory Vodka
Bytchmix Cocktails
Northern Shakers
The Alcohol Free Drinks Co.
O’Donnell Moonshine
Artists
Jane Gales Design
Art and Paper Designs
StavesArt
Sarah Hinchcliffe Illustrations
Experiences
Softpots
The Face Paint Parlour
Hey Mama Club
Ian’s Mobile Farm
Cherry Blossom Henna
Company Representatives
Falcon Chiropractic
Butternut Box
Costco
Wild Berry Photography
Charity
The Woodland Trust
WWF
For more information about the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival and to buy tickets, head to https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/