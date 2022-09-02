Here are the 103 traders who will be at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle this weekend

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following it’s successful second year on the Stray, the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns to Ripley Castle on September 3 and 4.

Here is a list of all the traders that will be in attendance this weekend:

International Street Food

There will be 103 traders in attendance at this weekends Harrogate Food and Drink Festival

Bro’s Kitchen

The Yorkshire Brat

Spuds and Bros

Yorkshire Crackling Hog Roast

Luigi Italian

Caps Off Kitchen

Kuala Lumpar Cafe

Big Mouth Gyoza

Srinon Kitchen

Favour Delights

Lebanese Street Food

Armenian Kitchen

The Yorkshire Wrapper

Jimmy Macs

Homeboy Pizza Co.

Greek Street Food

Mans Markets

Dapur Malaysia

Rita’s Indian Kitchen

Little Somboon Box

Pavs Dhaba

Handmade Items, Craft and Wellbeing

Laserhandcrafts

Jade Lotus

Rex’s Succulent Emporium

WAX THIS WAY

The Tru Soap Co.

Olive Made

Woodcutter Creations

Mae’s Handmade

Greenwood Valley Healing

Two Little Mice

Elizabeth May Jewels

Danum Slate

CAHM

Tj’s Boutique Gifts

Picadora

Pure Indulgence Soaps

Wharfedale Candle Co.

Crayon Box

Forme

STOSH Workshop

Rock and Rose Jewellery Making

Raised By Humans

Little Lovers Ceramics

Pacific Ridley

Cakes, Sweets, Bakery and Desserts

The Yorkshire Pud Bakery

Cinnammmm

Yorkshire Flapjack

The Savvy Baker

Itadeli

Volcano Cookies

Candyfloss York

Baked By Brew

Sweet Sisters Cakery

The Brownie and Bruffle Co.

MoodyMare Patisserie

Wicked Fudge

Fudge Fudge Wink Wink

Pick Mix Gift

The Sweetmobile

Savoury, Sauces and Spices

Flavour Art Coffee

Karpaty Bakery

Crazy Canary Hot Sauce

Shaw Meats

Yorkshire Wold

La Focaccia

Go Indian Spice

The Cheese Board

Great British Cheese Co.

Reet Yorkshire Food

Rose Cottage Pantry

Andalucian Olive Co.

The Olive Architects

MKS Food Distribution

The Jam Lady

Jilly’s Larder

A Sticky Situation

Drinks and Spirits

The Old Con Distillery

Northern Fox Yorkshire Gin

Forged Spirits

Libations Rum

Two Lasses Spirits

Kin Toffee Vodka

Priory Vodka

Bytchmix Cocktails

Northern Shakers

The Alcohol Free Drinks Co.

O’Donnell Moonshine

Artists

Jane Gales Design

Art and Paper Designs

StavesArt

Sarah Hinchcliffe Illustrations

Experiences

Softpots

The Face Paint Parlour

Hey Mama Club

Ian’s Mobile Farm

Cherry Blossom Henna

Company Representatives

Falcon Chiropractic

Butternut Box

Costco

Wild Berry Photography

Charity

The Woodland Trust

WWF