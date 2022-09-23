News you can trust since 1836
We reveal nine of the best Indian restaurants in Harrogate according to Tripadvisor

When it comes to Indian restaurants across Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places to visit.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:33 pm

Are you looking for a new Indian restaurant or just want to know that your favourite is one of the best in town?

Here we reveal nine of the best Indian restaurants in Harrogate according to Tripadvisor...

1. Spice Culture

Located at 31 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH | Tripadvisor Rating: 5

2. Starbeck Tandoori

Located at 67 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7LH | Tripadvisor Rating: 4.5

3. Shalimar

Located at 9-11 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DD | Tripadvisor Rating: 4.5

4. Zolsha

Located at 38 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0EQ | Tripadvisor Rating: 4.5

