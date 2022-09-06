Here are nine of the best cafes in Harrogate according to Google Reviews that also have a five star food hygiene rating
When it comes to cafes in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places to visit that have received a five star food hygiene rating.
By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 11:07 am
We take a look at the cafes in Harrogate that have scored highly on Google Reviews and been given a five star rating by the Food Standards Agency…
Page 1 of 3