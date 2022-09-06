News you can trust since 1836
Here are nine of the best cafes in Harrogate according to Google Reviews that also have a five star food hygiene rating

When it comes to cafes in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places to visit that have received a five star food hygiene rating.

By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 11:07 am

We take a look at the cafes in Harrogate that have scored highly on Google Reviews and been given a five star rating by the Food Standards Agency…

1. Lago di Como

Located at 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH | Last Inspection: 21 April 2022 | Google Reviews Rating: 4.9

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Stazione Cafe

Located at 26 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH | Last Inspection: 8 December 2021 | Google Reviews Rating: 4.9

Photo: Google

3. Brio Cafe

Located at 3-4 John Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JZ | Last Inspection: 8 December 2021 | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8

Photo: Google

4. The Wild Plum

Located at 34-36 Hookstone Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BW | Last Inspection: 12 March 2020 | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

Photo: Gerard Binks

