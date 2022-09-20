News you can trust since 1836
When it comes to restaurants in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places to visit that have received a five star food hygiene rating.

By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:28 pm

1. Essenza Bar and Restaurant

Located at 34a Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PP | Last Inspection: 13 September 2019 | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8

Photo: Google

2. Saranda

Located at 7 Station Bridge, Harrogate, HG1 1SS | Last Inspection: 4 March 2019 | Google Reviews Rating: 4.8

Photo: Google

3. Taverna

Located at 23 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH | Last Inspection: 25 March 2022 | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

Photo: Google

4. Konak Meze

Located at 11/13 Mount Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1BX | Last Inspection: 4 January 2022 | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

Photo: Google

