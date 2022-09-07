News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
We reveal nine of the best places to get a coffee in Harrogate according to you

Here are 12 of the best places to get a coffee in Harrogate - as chosen by you

When it comes to places that sell coffee in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places to visit.

By Lucy Chappell
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 5:15 pm

To help you make a decision on where to get your next cup of coffee, we asked for your recommendations for the best places in Harrogate

In no particular order, here are twelve of the best places to visit according to you...

1. Brew Bar

Located at 43 St Winifred's Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8LT

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Baltzersens

Located at 22 Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PU

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Mamma Amelia

Located at 120 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5HY

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Pink Door

Located at 150 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5HY

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Harrogate
Next Page
Page 1 of 3