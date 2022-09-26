Here are 12 Harrogate businesses that have recently been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out or shop for food by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the Harrogate businesses that have recently been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency...

1. Hotel Du Vin Located at Prospect Place, Harrogate, HG1 1LB | Last Inspection: 20 September 2022

2. Royal Baths Chinese Restaurant Located at Central Hall, Crescent Road, Harrogate, HG1 2WJ | Last Inspection: 20 September 2022

3. Addyman Butchers Located at 20 Commercial Street, Harrogate, HG1 1TY | Last Inspection: 14 September 2022

4. Love Brownies Located at 28 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2TG | Last Inspection: 14 September 2022