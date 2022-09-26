Here are 12 Harrogate businesses that have recently been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

News you can trust since 1836
We reveal 12 Harrogate businesses who have recently been awarded a five star food hygiene rating

A number of businesses across Harrogate have recently been visited by the Food Standards Agency and we reveal which ones have recieved a five star food hygiene rating.

By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 26th September 2022, 12:40 pm

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out or shop for food by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the Harrogate businesses that have recently been awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency...

1. Hotel Du Vin

Located at Prospect Place, Harrogate, HG1 1LB | Last Inspection: 20 September 2022

2. Royal Baths Chinese Restaurant

Located at Central Hall, Crescent Road, Harrogate, HG1 2WJ | Last Inspection: 20 September 2022

3. Addyman Butchers

Located at 20 Commercial Street, Harrogate, HG1 1TY | Last Inspection: 14 September 2022

4. Love Brownies

Located at 28 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2TG | Last Inspection: 14 September 2022

