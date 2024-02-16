Harrogate's beautiful Crimple food hall and shops in running to be 'Yorkshire's best building' in RIBA awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boasting a stylish food hall with a farmers market feel, an in-house bakery and a 12-metre butcher’s counter - among other attributes - Crimple Hall in Pannal is among just seven projects shortlisted for RIBA Yorkshire Awards 2024.

The Royal Institute of British Architects Awards are among the most prestigious in the UK celebrating excellence in architecture.

Since it was opened in November 2021 after a transformative investment, Crimple has won a reputation as not only one of the North’s finest retail experiences but also for its modern and eco-friendly design features.

The food hall is based in a 20,000 sq ft space with a sleek industrial feel and a distinctive peaked roof dotted with solar panels.

But Crimple is much more than a food hall.

It also offers an events space, restaurant and garden centre.

The seven projects that have been shortlisted by RIBA are:

Catterick Racecourse: Dales Stand, Richmond, North Yorkshire, by Elliott Architects.

Clifford's Tower, York, North Yorkshire, by Hugh Broughton Architects with Martin Ashley Architects.

Crimple Hall, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, by ArkleBoyce Architects.

Leeds School of Arts, Leeds, by Hawkins\Brown.

Park Hill Phase 2, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, by Mikhail Riches.

Skipton Town Hall, Skipton, North Yorkshire, by LDN Architects.

Sort Trae, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, by HEM Architects, Susi Clark & Marc Medland Architect.

RIBA Yorkshire Jury Chair Lucy Plumridge, Associate Director of HLM Architects, said: “We commend these practices for their innovative designs, which reflect the social and economic impact of reinventing existing buildings.

“That applies from the radical restoration of Clifford’s Tower which unlocks rooms that have been inaccessible for more than 300 years, to a sustainable farmers market building which sensitively connects to the surrounding Crimple Valley and habitats.”

The shortlisted projects will be visited by a regional RIBA jury with the results announced this spring.

