Harrogate welcomes brand new café as Muffin Break opens its doors in town centre

Muffin Break has opened in the former Hotter Shoes shop on Cambridge Street in Harrogate today (20 July).

The franchise chain of cafés offers something for everyone, from coffee and cake to plenty of breakfast and lunch options.

In a post on social media, it said: "Muffin Break Harrogate is now open for business.

Muffin Break has opened in the former Hotter Shoes shop on Cambridge Street in Harrogate

"Pop in for freshly cooked food, incredibly good coffee and even better company.

"We cant wait to welcome you in.”

The café will be open from 8am till 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am till 4pm on Sundays.

There are currently 62 Muffin Break cafés across the United Kingdom, with stores also throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Muffin Break also offers a fantastic reward scheme where if you download the app, you will receive every sixth coffee on them, plus a free muffin on your birthday.