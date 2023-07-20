News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Harrogate welcomes brand new café as Muffin Break opens its doors in town centre

A new café in Harrogate has opened its doors in the town centre, offering freshly baked food, amazing coffee and a great atmosphere.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read

Muffin Break has opened in the former Hotter Shoes shop on Cambridge Street in Harrogate today (20 July).

The franchise chain of cafés offers something for everyone, from coffee and cake to plenty of breakfast and lunch options.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on social media, it said: "Muffin Break Harrogate is now open for business.

Muffin Break has opened in the former Hotter Shoes shop on Cambridge Street in HarrogateMuffin Break has opened in the former Hotter Shoes shop on Cambridge Street in Harrogate
Muffin Break has opened in the former Hotter Shoes shop on Cambridge Street in Harrogate
Most Popular

"Pop in for freshly cooked food, incredibly good coffee and even better company.

"We cant wait to welcome you in.”

The café will be open from 8am till 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am till 4pm on Sundays.

There are currently 62 Muffin Break cafés across the United Kingdom, with stores also throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Muffin Break also offers a fantastic reward scheme where if you download the app, you will receive every sixth coffee on them, plus a free muffin on your birthday.

You can follow Muffin Break on Facebook and Instagram.

Related topics:HarrogateAustraliaNew ZealandFacebookInstagramUnited Kingdom