Harrogate Town steak pie, mash and gravy goes viral on popular Twitter account

The people behind the Footy Scran account invites people travelling to football grounds around the world to send in pictures of the food available on match days or in their words ‘showcasing the best (and worst) scran you lot get down the football’.

The account with over 500,000 followers has recently shared a picture from a Northampton Town fan following his recent trip to Wetherby Road.

In the post, it said: “Despite the result last night, Harrogate Town AFC certainly know how to do their food – £8.”

The steak pie, mash and gravy sold at Harrogate Town has gone viral on Twitter (Credit: Matt Salmons)

It’s the second time this season that the famous steak pie has been shared online, following a post last month which sparked over 1.3 million views and 5,291 likes.

The Footy Scran account also ran a poll asking followers ‘scran’ or ‘no scran’, with 79 per cent of people voting ‘scran’.

Steak and ale pie with mash potato, mushy peas and gravy at Harrogate Town (@HarrogateTown)💷 £9 pic.twitter.com/cyKRtC6Wbc