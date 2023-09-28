Harrogate Restaurant Week is to return with great deals and discounts on food and drink coming up shortly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With pre-fixed prices helping diners to plan what to spend in advance, Harrogate Restaurant Week will encourage residents and visitors to discover new places to eat and. perhaps. even new dishes.

Running from Monday, October 9 to Sunday, October 15, the food and drink extravaganza is to run for longer than the inaugural event, which took place from February 6-10, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering loads of opportunities to dine out with a discount, Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week #2 will also incorporate the Harrogate Music Weekender organised by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

October’s Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week will offer loads of opportunities to dine out with a discount. (Picture contributed)

That weekend (October 13-15) will see an array of live performances, street entertainers and special offers driving further footfall to Harrogate’s town centre hospitality venues.

Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week offers businesses in the food and hospitality industry an excellent opportunity to boost awareness of their business.

Following the first Restaurant Week in February, many participating businesses reported an increase in bookings and in footfall – while also showing interest for a follow-up event later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Suckling, Partnership and Commercial Manager, Destination Harrogate, said: "The feedback we received from February’s event was very positive and, in extending the time that diners are given to enjoy Restaurant Week, we’re also extending the opportunity to boost business for our food and hospitality trade at a traditionally quieter time of the year.”

Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week is to run for longer than the inaugural event with cut-price deals on dining out from Monday, October 9 to Sunday, October 15. (Picture contributed)

Gemma Rio, Head of Destination Harrogate said: “Excellent food and drink is one of the Harrogate area’s tourism strengths and, through Restaurant Week, we’re showcasing the diversity of our dining offer.

"In finding new ways to attract visitors and spread footfall across the whole year, we’re offering new opportunities to our local businesses, along with great deals to our visitors and residents alike.”

To see some of the great offers available during Harrogate Restaurant Week, visit: https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/restaurant-week