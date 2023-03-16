From Friday 17 till Sunday 19 March, the Cosy Club on Cambridge Street if offering a number of treats to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Whether rounding off a tasty Cosy Club feast or as a stand-alone treat, the new Prosecco and Raspberry Posset is perfect for mums with a sweet tooth.

The delicate and refreshing dessert is paired with fresh raspberries and shortbread on the side, sure to make mum smile.

The Cosy Club has unveiled a delicious new limited-time menu for Mother’s Day - with free fizz for mum

To accompany your meal, the new ‘Mum’s the Word’ cocktail is Cosy Clubs’ latest tipple and will be a hit with mums on Mother’s Day.

Shaken to perfection with Hendricks gin, strawberry, lemon, and pineapple, the delicious concoction is topped with touches of glitter – it’s mum-believably good.

To toast all the marvellous mums and mum figures, the Cosy Club is also offering a free glass of fizz for all mums visiting between Friday 17 and Sunday 19 March, when you book a table.