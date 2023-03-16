Harrogate restaurant Cosy Club unveils delicious new limited-time menu for Mother’s Day - with free fizz for mum
This Mother’s Day, the Cosy Club is pulling out all the stops with a limited-time menu and a free glass of fizz for all mums.
From Friday 17 till Sunday 19 March, the Cosy Club on Cambridge Street if offering a number of treats to celebrate Mother’s Day.
Whether rounding off a tasty Cosy Club feast or as a stand-alone treat, the new Prosecco and Raspberry Posset is perfect for mums with a sweet tooth.
The delicate and refreshing dessert is paired with fresh raspberries and shortbread on the side, sure to make mum smile.
To accompany your meal, the new ‘Mum’s the Word’ cocktail is Cosy Clubs’ latest tipple and will be a hit with mums on Mother’s Day.
Shaken to perfection with Hendricks gin, strawberry, lemon, and pineapple, the delicious concoction is topped with touches of glitter – it’s mum-believably good.
To toast all the marvellous mums and mum figures, the Cosy Club is also offering a free glass of fizz for all mums visiting between Friday 17 and Sunday 19 March, when you book a table.
To book a table this Mother’s Day, visit https://cosyclub.co.uk/#book