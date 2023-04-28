News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate restaurant Cosy Club offering free Coronation cocktail to customers with these names

The Cosy Club are offering anyone named Charles, Camilla or with the surname King a free cocktail over the Coronation weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

The restaurant, located on Cambridge Street, will be offering two limited edition British-inspired cocktails in partnership with Hendrick’s Gin from Friday 5 till Monday 8 May to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles.

The two cocktails, ‘Victoria Sponge’ and ‘Coronation Cup’, will both be served in china teacups and priced at £6.95.

Victoria Sponge – Hendrick's gin, strawberry Pimm’s, vanilla and lemon served with a mini Victoria sponge on the side

The Cosy Club are offering anyone named Charles, Camilla or with the surname King a free cocktail over the Coronation weekendThe Cosy Club are offering anyone named Charles, Camilla or with the surname King a free cocktail over the Coronation weekend
Coronation Cup - Hendrick's gin, elderflower, lemon, coconut and orange served with a mini cucumber sandwich on the side

As a special treat, anyone named Charles, Camilla or with the surname King will receive the teacup cocktail completely free of charge – valid ID is required.

Enya Gill, Head of Brand at Cosy Club, said: “Three cheers for King Charles III.

"We’re famed for our opulent surroundings and grand décor so I can think no better place to celebrate this historic event.

"We’re all looking forward to a long weekend full of fun, fabulous food and a drinks and cocktail selection even Buckingham Palace would be hard pushed to beat.”

In addition, and paying homage to King Charles III’s penchant for a Martini, two Cosy Club classics – Espresso Martini and Porn Star Martini - will be on sale at a celebratory price of £11.95 for two.

Revellers visiting the Cosy Club over the Coronation weekend can expect a long weekend full of bunting, fun and a few surprises along the way and it is sure to be a celebration fit for a King.

For more information and to book a table, visit https://cosyclub.co.uk/

Related topics:King CharlesCoronationHarrogate