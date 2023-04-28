The restaurant, located on Cambridge Street, will be offering two limited edition British-inspired cocktails in partnership with Hendrick’s Gin from Friday 5 till Monday 8 May to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles.

The two cocktails, ‘Victoria Sponge’ and ‘Coronation Cup’, will both be served in china teacups and priced at £6.95.

Victoria Sponge – Hendrick's gin, strawberry Pimm’s, vanilla and lemon served with a mini Victoria sponge on the side

The Cosy Club are offering anyone named Charles, Camilla or with the surname King a free cocktail over the Coronation weekend

Coronation Cup - Hendrick's gin, elderflower, lemon, coconut and orange served with a mini cucumber sandwich on the side

As a special treat, anyone named Charles, Camilla or with the surname King will receive the teacup cocktail completely free of charge – valid ID is required.

Enya Gill, Head of Brand at Cosy Club, said: “Three cheers for King Charles III.

"We’re famed for our opulent surroundings and grand décor so I can think no better place to celebrate this historic event.

"We’re all looking forward to a long weekend full of fun, fabulous food and a drinks and cocktail selection even Buckingham Palace would be hard pushed to beat.”

In addition, and paying homage to King Charles III’s penchant for a Martini, two Cosy Club classics – Espresso Martini and Porn Star Martini - will be on sale at a celebratory price of £11.95 for two.

Revellers visiting the Cosy Club over the Coronation weekend can expect a long weekend full of bunting, fun and a few surprises along the way and it is sure to be a celebration fit for a King.