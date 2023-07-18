Harrogate pub whose roots go back to King George III may be set to open with new owner

Boasting one of the town's longest histories in the hospitality sector, The Swan is believed to have existed on the site at 17 Devonshire Place opposite the Stray in Harrogate since at least the latter part of the 18th century.

It first became The Swan in 2010 under the ownership of the Market Town Tavern Pub Company based in Knaresborough as the craft beer revolution started to transform Harrogate's bar and pub scene.

The company carried out a sympathetic renovation of the historic property off Skipton Road to retain the heritage of the building while adding a contemporary feel.

An offer has been made on The Swan pub in Harrogate “subject to contract”. (PIcture Graham Chalmers)

But the introduction of lockdown in 2020 saw The Swan closed for more than a year as the Covid pandemic impacted on daily life and business.

Since it reopened, it has closed again on a number of occasions - until it was put on the market by Fleurets as a leasehold property offering the following:

Modernised Alehouse / Bistro

Fully fitted Kitchen & courtyard beer garden

Two flats producing £18,420 pa rental income

Free of Tie - opposite The Stray

Now comes the news from Fleurets, one of the UK's leading leisure property specialists, that an offer has been made on a property which the seller has accepted.

