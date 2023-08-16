News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate night for Taylor Swift fans is set to make their wildest pub quiz dreams come true

A Taylor Swift themed pub quiz is to take place at a top independent Harrogate bar this week.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 16:40 BST

The event is called Taylor Swift: The Eras Pub Quiz and it will be held at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen this Friday, August 18.

It’s the brainchild of Tiffany Snowden who previously organised a Taylor Swift party at the same bar in November 2021 to mark the the release of the global superstar's album, Red (Taylor’s Version).

Tiffany Snowden said: “In the wake of the Eras Tour and the 1989 re-release, I’d love for Harrogate’s Swifties to come along and enjoy a great night out.”

'Swiftie' Tiffany Snowden has organised the Taylor Swift: The Eras Pub Quiz in Harrogate this Friday night. (Picture contributed)'Swiftie' Tiffany Snowden has organised the Taylor Swift: The Eras Pub Quiz in Harrogate this Friday night. (Picture contributed)
Her last event included a Taylor Swift-inspired tarot card reader and a lifesize cut-out of the American superstar.

This time fans can expect welcome drinks, a pizza buffet, a Taylor Swift pub quiz with prizes, fancy dress and plenty of Taylor Swift music.

Tickets from: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/taylor-swift-the-eras-pub-quiz-tickets-685608392157?aff=oddtdtcreator

