Harrogate night for Taylor Swift fans is set to make their wildest pub quiz dreams come true

The event is called Taylor Swift: The Eras Pub Quiz and it will be held at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen this Friday, August 18.

It’s the brainchild of Tiffany Snowden who previously organised a Taylor Swift party at the same bar in November 2021 to mark the the release of the global superstar's album, Red (Taylor’s Version).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiffany Snowden said: “In the wake of the Eras Tour and the 1989 re-release, I’d love for Harrogate’s Swifties to come along and enjoy a great night out.”

'Swiftie' Tiffany Snowden has organised the Taylor Swift: The Eras Pub Quiz in Harrogate this Friday night. (Picture contributed)

Her last event included a Taylor Swift-inspired tarot card reader and a lifesize cut-out of the American superstar.