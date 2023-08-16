Harrogate night for Taylor Swift fans is set to make their wildest pub quiz dreams come true
The event is called Taylor Swift: The Eras Pub Quiz and it will be held at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen this Friday, August 18.
It’s the brainchild of Tiffany Snowden who previously organised a Taylor Swift party at the same bar in November 2021 to mark the the release of the global superstar's album, Red (Taylor’s Version).
Tiffany Snowden said: “In the wake of the Eras Tour and the 1989 re-release, I’d love for Harrogate’s Swifties to come along and enjoy a great night out.”
Her last event included a Taylor Swift-inspired tarot card reader and a lifesize cut-out of the American superstar.
This time fans can expect welcome drinks, a pizza buffet, a Taylor Swift pub quiz with prizes, fancy dress and plenty of Taylor Swift music.