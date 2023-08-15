News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Harrogate is set to embrace Beer Week with a feast of special events with bars, breweries and restaurants

Preparations for a major beer festival in Harrogate next month are reaching their final stages.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST

Now in its third year, Harrogate Beer Week is an inclusive, week-long, town-wide celebration of Harrogate beer, local brewing heritage, and beer in the community.

Packed with a welter of beer-related events, the event will run from Monday, September 18 to Sunday, September 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event’s founder Rachel Auty has once again invited bars and pubs, breweries, artists, musicians, cafes and restaurants across the town to celebrate all things beer during the popular week.

Organised by Raucous Agency Ltd and Harrogate Beer Association with support from Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), such is the annual event’s reputation, previous years have seen personal appearances by the likes of Pete Brown, the renowned British author, journalist, broadcaster and consultant who is an expert on all things craft beer or, all things beer, in fact.

More information: https://www.harrogatebeerweek.co.uk/

Related topics:HarrogateBID