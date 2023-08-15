Harrogate is set to embrace Beer Week with a feast of special events with bars, breweries and restaurants
Now in its third year, Harrogate Beer Week is an inclusive, week-long, town-wide celebration of Harrogate beer, local brewing heritage, and beer in the community.
Packed with a welter of beer-related events, the event will run from Monday, September 18 to Sunday, September 24.
The event’s founder Rachel Auty has once again invited bars and pubs, breweries, artists, musicians, cafes and restaurants across the town to celebrate all things beer during the popular week.
Organised by Raucous Agency Ltd and Harrogate Beer Association with support from Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), such is the annual event’s reputation, previous years have seen personal appearances by the likes of Pete Brown, the renowned British author, journalist, broadcaster and consultant who is an expert on all things craft beer or, all things beer, in fact.
More information: https://www.harrogatebeerweek.co.uk/