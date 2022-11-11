Harrogate hotel ready to serve live footage of the FIFA World Cup with burger, craft beer and big screen
With just nine days to the opening match, a Harrogate hotel is hooking up with a leading local craft beer brewery in a bid to become the place to watch the Three Lions’ bid to win the World Cup.
The partnership between the Crown Hotel and Cold Bath Brewing will see fans able to watch England games from Quatar live in comfort and style with a burger, beer and big screen.
Dates: FIFA World Cup Fixtures
Monday, November 21 | England vs Iran | 1pm kick off
Friday, November 25 | England vs USA | 7pm kick off
Tuesday, November 29 | Wales vs England | 7pm kick off
Crown Hotel prices:
Adults | £10 per game | £20 for three games | includes burger & a beer
U18s | £5 per game | £10 for three games | includes burger & a soft drink