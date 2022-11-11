News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate hotel ready to serve live footage of the FIFA World Cup with burger, craft beer and big screen

With just nine days to the opening match, a Harrogate hotel is hooking up with a leading local craft beer brewery in a bid to become the place to watch the Three Lions’ bid to win the World Cup.

By Graham Chalmers
The partnership between the Crown Hotel in Harrogate and Cold Bath Brewing will see fans able to watch England games from Quatar live in comfort and style.
The partnership between the Crown Hotel and Cold Bath Brewing will see fans able to watch England games from Quatar live in comfort and style with a burger, beer and big screen.

Dates: FIFA World Cup Fixtures

Monday, November 21 | England vs Iran | 1pm kick off

Friday, November 25 | England vs USA | 7pm kick off

Tuesday, November 29 | Wales vs England | 7pm kick off

Crown Hotel prices:

Adults | £10 per game | £20 for three games | includes burger & a beer

U18s | £5 per game | £10 for three games | includes burger & a soft drink

