After a successful festival on The Stray in June, the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns to Ripley Castle on September 3 and 4 for a celebration of international cuisine, independent business and live entertainment.

The family-favourite festival boasts a packed summer weekend filled with independent bars, live cookery demonstrations, over 80 local producers and businesses, interactive experiences, children’s activities, and a packed line-up of live performances, all centered around diverse international street food.

Hannah Dewhirst, Festival Co-Ordinator, said: “After the success of the 2021 festivals, we have the opportunity to expand and develop the ever-growing artisan market, which will now feature over 90 independent businesses, artists, producers and creatives from around Yorkshire.

The much-loved Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns to Ripley Castle this weekend

"We’re thrilled to invite Harrogate to celebrate local traders at this stunning location.”

Returning as a firm attendee favourite, the Live Cookery Theatre will play host to up to six demonstrations a day from local chefs, with the line-up carefully crafted by Yorkshire Food Guide.

This year features guest appearances from MasterChef 2022 winner Eddie Scott and Great British Bake Off’s 2021 contestant Freya Cox.

They will also be joined by a number of talented chefs from across the region who all have an incredible history of career success, and are set to showcase a variety of different skills, techniques and styles in their specialty dishes.

Hannah added: “Our friends at Yorkshire Food Guide have done an incredible job curating a line-up of fantastic chefs for 2022 and we’re all set to watch entertaining performances and gain creative insight into new cooking styles.

"There’s something for everyone, and we’re thrilled to be able to showcase Yorkshire talent.”

Local musicians and performers will take to the stage to showcase a range of live musical entertainment, including singers, bands and musicians performing pop, soul, rock and jazz, featuring original songs and famous covers to keep attendees dancing all weekend.

Alongside a jam-packed line up of live music, the festival features a selection of performances and interactive activities for families, including roaming street theatre, princess meet-and-greets, arts and crafts sessions, a traditional fun fair, face painting, and live magic shows.

