Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2022: The best pictures from a jam-packed weekend full of fun at Ripley Castle

It was a jam-packed weekend of food, drink and entertainment with over 100 independent traders attending selling a range of goods.

There were also a number of live demonstrations in the Live Cookery Theatre, with established chefs from across the region showcasing their individual specialities.

Organisers of the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival said: “We hope you all had an incredible weekend with us at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival.

“We would like to thank our wonderful traders for joining us this year with their delicious food, drinks, arts, crafts, clothes and much more - they make our festival very special.

“We would also like to thank our fantastic chefs and hope you enjoyed the Cookery Theatre this year, which was brought you by the Leeds Cookery School.

“Finally we would like to say a huge thank you to our street performers, musicians, stilt walkers and live entertainers who were fantastic all weekend.

“And how could we forget, we would like to thank all our vistors for coming to Harrogate, supporting the local community and donating to our wonderful partner charity Mind in Harrogate.

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will return to the Stray and Ripley Castle next year to do it all over again.

