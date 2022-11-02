Harrogate farm shop set to host Christmas Taster Day with plenty of freebies on offer

The Farm Shop in Blubberhouses will host their annual Christmas Taster Day on Saturday, November 19 from 9am till 5pm.

There will be a number of suppliers attending, giving visitors the chance to sample some of their produce including Grandma Wild's, Harrogate Cheeseboard, Baltzersen's Bakery and much more.

There will also be Mackenzies' own products available for sampling, including their award-winning salmon, venison and smoked mackerel, as well as complimentary mince pies and mulled wine.

Mackenzies Farm Shop in Harrogate will host a Christmas Taster Day later this month

Paul Palmer, owner of Mackenzies Farm Shop, said: "We want to get people in the mood for Christmas.

"It will be great for our customers to meet the people behind the wonderful brands we stock and sample their amazing products.

"We’ll also be showcasing our butchery counter, with cuts of meat available to try.

"We look forward to seeing you all.”

