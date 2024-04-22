Harrogate district restaurant handed three out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A restaurant in Harrogate has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning standards are ‘generally satisfactory’.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crab & Lobster, located on Dishforth Road in Asenby, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on March 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is an improvement on their previous one-out-of-five rating following an inspection on January 18, which found ‘major improvement necessary’.

A restaurant in Harrogate has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards AgencyA restaurant in Harrogate has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency
A restaurant in Harrogate has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

Related topics:Food Standards AgencyHarrogate