Harrogate district restaurant handed three out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A restaurant in Harrogate has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning standards are ‘generally satisfactory’.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crab & Lobster, located on Dishforth Road in Asenby, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on March 15.
It is an improvement on their previous one-out-of-five rating following an inspection on January 18, which found ‘major improvement necessary’.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/