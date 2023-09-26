Harrogate district hotel with 17th century roots wins AA Four Rosette Award for stunning Shaun Rankin restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The renowned Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, the establishment’s eponymous fine-dining restaurant, was awarded this epitome of excellence within the hospitality industry at a lavish ceremony in London last night.

Speaking after the AA Hospitality Awards ceremony at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, Shaun Rankin said the triumph was tribute to his whole team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted that Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall has been awarded the prestigious AA Four Rosette Award,” said Shaun.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelin chef celebrates a AA Four Rosette Award success - Shaun Rankin said the triumph was tribute to ther whole team at Grantley Hall luxury hotel near Ripon. (Picture contributed)

"This is a testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team.

"We ensure our diners enjoy the most captivating, seasonal and nostalgic flavours, textures and presentation in every bite.

"We are deeply honoured to have our hard work recognised and are committed to maintaining our pursuit of culinary uniqueness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The award is a reminder that excellence is not a destination, but a continuous journey of crafting unforgettable dining experiences, one plate at a time."

The team at Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, the establishment’s eponymous fine-dining restaurant, receiving the prestigious AA Four Rosette Award 2023-2024 in London with TV by presenter Claudia Winkleman. (Picture contributed)

Since it first opened in the summer of 2019, Grantley Hall has become regarded as one of the UK's top luxurious hotels and spas with 47 exquisite bedrooms, five indulgent restaurants and three stunning bars.

Originally built as a private home in 1710, under owner Valeria Sykes, Grantley Hall was transformed from a historic private home to an award-winning, five-star country retreat thanks to a reported £70 million renovation lasting three years.

With dishes rooted in his northern heritage, Shaun Rankin’s eponymous fine dining restaurant at Grantley Hall recently retained its Michelin Star, which it first won in January 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A champion of sustainable, seasonal and solely British produce, Shaun has been at the forefront of British epicurean endeavours since achieving his first Michelin Star in 2005 – and has won multiple accolades over the last 17 years since.