Harrogate café and fast food restaurant awarded new five-out-of-five food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency

Two establishments in Harrogate have been awarded new food hygiene ratings according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:30 BST

Café W, on James Street in Harrogate, has been handed a new five-out-of-five rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on June 22.

KFC, on High Street in Harrogate, was also given a new five-out-of-five rating.

A Harrogate café and restaurant have been awarded new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards AgencyA Harrogate café and restaurant have been awarded new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on June 9.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene that is found upon inspection.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

