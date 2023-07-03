Café W, on James Street in Harrogate, has been handed a new five-out-of-five rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on June 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KFC, on High Street in Harrogate, was also given a new five-out-of-five rating.

A Harrogate café and restaurant have been awarded new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on June 9.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene that is found upon inspection.