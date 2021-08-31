Harrogate based family run pub looks ahead to a positive future

The Joiners Arms can be found on the High Street in Hampsthwaite

Rebecca and her husband Tony, along with their two sons Taylor and Jake took over the pub four years ago and Rebecca has admitted it has been a tough four years

“It’s been really hard throughout the pandemic as we also live above the pub so we weren’t just at risk of losing our business, but also losing our family home.

“We have worked really hard to pull ourselves through and we continue to do so with a very limited team of staff who have been brilliant throughout and we couldn’t have asked for better.”

Rebecca and her husband Tony, along with their sons Taylor and Jake took over the pub four years ago

Despite reopening for limited hours, Rebecca believes that community spirit has helped the family run establishment to get back on track and continue to be successful.

Rebecca said: “We’ve been really lucky with the fact that Hampsthwaite has a really good community spirit and everyone pulls together.

“A lot of local residents from the village have come back in and are really supporting us, especially when it comes to our carvery on a Sunday as that is really popular and can get really busy

“We are just a small family run business, it is literally just the four of us and we have been here for almost four years now and obviously it has been the hardest four years, especially with the fact we were new for the first year and then Covid hit.

“Its been hard but hopefully we are on the up now and we are just looking forward to the future.”

It is now more important than ever to support local businesses through this tough time.