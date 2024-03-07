Harrogate bar-restaurant's free cocktails offer in new initiative to support the town's food bank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate’s Revolución de Cuba is offering free cocktails during March in exchange for chocolate eggs.

The rum bar and cantina located on Parliament Street is teaming up with Mozart Chocolate Liqueur to offer a deliciously chocolatey Bounty Rumtini cocktail on the house.

All chocolate egg donations received will be distributed to The Trussell Trust food bank in Harrogate - ensuring families who would otherwise go without get to enjoy the taste and enjoyment of Easter over the four-day weekend.

Harrogate’s Revolución de Cuba is offering free cocktails during March in exchange for people donating chocolate eggs to the Harrogate Food Bank via The Trussell Trust.(Picture contributed)

Revolución de Cuba’s Alex McMillan said: “We hope that our ‘eggs-change’ campaign with The Trussell Trust charity will spread joy and kindness amongst our local communities in the run up to Easter - shining a spotlight on Cuban kindness and hopefully putting smiles on lots and lots of little faces.”

"We’re also going to be hosting some fabulously fun Easter events,” he said.

The limited edition cocktail is a mouth-watering blend of creamy handcrafted Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, made with refined Belgian chocolate, paired with the tropical essence of Malibu coconut rum.

Revolución de Cuba will also be hosting an adults’ only Cuban Egg-splorer egg hunt over the Easter weekend when prize vouchers will be hidden to the Parliament Street venue.

Clues will be shared on social media - offering the most eagle-eyed egg-splorers the chance to win free Mozart Chocolate Cream liqueur shots, shot boards or Bounty Rumtini cocktails.