Harrogate backs National Sticky Toffee Pudding Day with £1 offer for Harrogate Homeless Project
A Harrogate's AA 4-star boutique hotel is offering desert for just £1 tonight - as part of its ongoing support for Harrogate Homeless Project.
With its heritage stretching back its origins as an old coaching inn, the West Park is offering customers sticky toffee pudding for £1 – on January 23 only.
As well as celebrating National Sticky Toffee Pudding Day - yes, that is a thing - the West Park will also donate all proceeds of sticky toffee pudding to its local charity of the year, The Harrogate Homeless Project.
Located at 19 West Park opposite the Stray, the West Park has blossomed since a multi-million pound renovation by Provenance Inns, the Yorkshire-based inns and hotel group who have a number of awards under their belt.
Famed for its whitewashed exterior, the West Park houses into 25 spacious and luxurious bedrooms and suites, as well as a popular restaurant.