Harrogate backs National Sticky Toffee Pudding Day with £1 offer for Harrogate Homeless Project

To mark National Sticky Toffee Pudding Day, Harrogate's West Park Hotel is donating all proceeds of sticky toffee pudding to Harrogate Homeless Project.

With its heritage stretching back its origins as an old coaching inn, the West Park is offering customers sticky toffee pudding for £1 – on January 23 only.

As well as celebrating National Sticky Toffee Pudding Day - yes, that is a thing - the West Park will also donate all proceeds of sticky toffee pudding to its local charity of the year, The Harrogate Homeless Project.

Located at 19 West Park opposite the Stray, the West Park has blossomed since a multi-million pound renovation by Provenance Inns, the Yorkshire-based inns and hotel group who have a number of awards under their belt.