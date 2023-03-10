Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King at the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival in 2021

Dave is returning to the event he missed last year because he was receiving cancer treatment.

Myers has opened up about how chemotherapy affected his ability to walk and made him feel depressed.

He revealed his cancer diagnosis publicly last May, telling fans that he would have to undergo several rounds of chemotherapy and would be a “baldy biker for a while”.

In December, he made his first TV appearance since his diagnosis on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen. Last week, Myers revealed that he will go back to filming the Hairy Bikers this spring.

The duo, known as the Hairy Bikers, are long-term friends of one of the UK’s largest food and drink festivals and have appeared almost every year since it launched in 2016.

Dave will be joining Si on stage on Saturday July 22 for three cookery demonstrations.

It will be a great opportunity to get up close and watch the duo create their favourite dishes, inspiring the crowds in the unique ‘Le Gruyere’ Big Top Theatre Kitchen.

Dave Myers said: “I am really excited to be back alongside Si at the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival, it’s one of the highlights of our year.

"It’s going to be just like the old times, cooking our favourite dishes, using the finest local produce available and bantering with Kingy.”

A limited number of standard and VIP tickets are still available to buy for The Hairy Bikers shows starting from £40.

The go-to festival welcomes food lovers and families looking for a weekend to remember.

Nestled in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, the family-owned festival includes an all-star celebrity chef line up, a weekend of live music, more than 250 food and drink producers, a range of bars, pubs, champagne and wine bars, family entertainment and a whole host of masterclasses, workshops and demos.