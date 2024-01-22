Great British Menu: Ripon’s culinary star Samira Effa ‘flying the flag for Yorkshire’ on BBC hit series

Samira Effa, head chef at Bar and Restaurant EightyEight, is returning to compete in the 2024 series of hit BBC cooking competition, Great British Menu.

It’s the start of a new year, and that means being treated to a brand-new series of Great British Menu as the BBC cookery competition returns for its 19th run.

The show brings together some of the UK's most celebrated chefs to battle against each other on TV screens, competing to secure a place at the Great British Menu banquet.

This is Samira’s third time competing on the hit BBC TV show, previously taking part in the 2019 and 2020 series.

Pictured: Samira Effa, head chef at Grantley Hall to compete in hit BBC series - Great British Menu.

Samira has been head chef since June 2022 at the Asian-inspired EightyEight, located at Grantley Hall hotel in North Yorkshire.

Huddersfield-born Samira returns to compete for the third time, after losing out to Tom Anglesea in series 14, and leaving prematurely in series 15.

Samira has been in the industry for more than 17 years, while her talent has consistently made culinary waves as her food style continues to evolve.

Samira said: “I am so proud to be taking part in the Great British Menu for the third time this year. The fact that I’ve been asked back again is really humbling.

“The show has a fantastic following with viewers from not just the chef world but further afield and I love to see it ignite excitement in food for so many people.

“It really demonstrates that food can bring people together in that shared enjoyment of an experience.”

Born to an Iranian mother and Nigerian father, Samira’s experience of food and cooking while growing up was incredibly diverse.

She has continued to draw inspiration from her unique upbringing including her experiences working at multiple Michelin star restaurants throughout the UK.

Simon Crannage, executive chef at Grantley Hall, said: “It’s fantastic to see Samira on our screens once again, showcasing her culinary passion and flying the flag for Yorkshire.

“Samira has exceptional talent and I’m extremely proud that she is able to express this on Great British Menu once again this year.

“I’m sure it will come across on your screens, but Samira champions Yorkshire produce wherever she can in her cooking, with so many fantastic ingredients coming out of the Yorkshire region to use.

“We’re looking forward to watching her journey on the show and wanted to say a huge congratulations to her for competing for the third time.”

The 19th series starts on Tuesday, January 23, at 8pm on BBC Two, with Samira’s region, North East and Yorkshire, being the first in the series to compete this year.

This year the series theme is celebrating the Olympics and Paralympics, and is presented by Andi Oliver, with regular judges, the previous two-time banquet winner, Tom Kerridge, restaurateur Nisha Katona and comedian and food podcast broadcaster, Ed Gamble.

To find out more about the series, visit: https://www.greatbritishchefs.com/features/great-british-menu-2024-start-date-chefs-judges