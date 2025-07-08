Full live music line-up announced for sixth annual Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival has unveiled the full live music line-up for its sixth annual celebration beside the scenic grounds of Ripley Castle.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place over the August Bank Holiday Weekend (Saturday 23 till Monday 25), festival-goers can enjoy an eclectic mix of genres performed by community groups, duos, bands, acoustic acts, and two renowned tributes.

Izaak Shuttleworth, Assistant Manager of Harrogate Food and Drink Festival, said: “To return for our sixth annual event is a massive privilege.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve put together an exciting line-up of performers to celebrate the occasion, with plenty more surprises to be announced in the coming weeks."

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival has unveiled the full live music line-up for its sixth annual celebration beside the scenic grounds of Ripley Castle

Saturday, August 23

Taking centre stage on Saturday evening are East Street Band – one of the UK’s leading tributes to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Further performances include high-energy cover band WildHoney, rock duo Northern Epidemic, and guitar troupe Johnny Storm Band.

Sunday, August 24

Headlining Sunday evening are the highly-acclaimed U2 2 – the UK’s longest-running tribute to the legacy of U2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afternoon performances feature ukulele group Harrogate Spa Town Ukes, acoustic duo Marti & Ritch, the Leeds-based Broken Flowers, and alternative rock act Danny Charles Band.

Monday, August 25

Bank Holiday Monday features headline act Knuckle Fuzz, a genre-blending, Yorkshire-based rock ‘n’ roll covers band.

The complete line-up includes the community-built Rock Choir, Sultans of Swing Big Band, blues-inspired Leeds City Stompers, and acoustic duo The Bootleggers.

All three mornings of the festival open with Will Forrester Smooth Saxophone, whilst each evening concludes with Live Ibiza Sax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two additional live stages are available across all three days of the event.

The Cookery Theatre, in partnership with Yorkshire Food Guide, spotlights some of Yorkshire's top culinary experts.

Meanwhile, the Entertainers Stage showcases various performing arts, including comedy, magic, and circus workshops.

Further attractions include Ian’s Mobile Educational Farm, roaming stilt-walkers and interactive comedy, bubble performers, a fun fair, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rows of independent vendors and local businesses will serve a variety of global flavours, sweet treats, and specialty beverages.

A full ale house, serving cask favourites on draught, is available alongside bustling Artisan Markets, showcasing a selection of Yorkshire’s leading entrepreneurs.

For more information about the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival and to buy tickets, visit https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/