Realitea is an eight-seater tea room which sits on North Street offering in-house blended teas, delicately crafted cakes and Delhi street food taken from the childhood memories of cafe owner, Sarita Dermott.

Mrs Dermott has put her own bold flavour on things over a period of eight years and now reaps the rewards of a loyal and growing customer base including sell-out taster evenings.

Ripon Gazette spoke to Mrs Dermott to explore her culinary journey, the origins of her recipes, and the roots of her well-earned success.

Sarita Dermott crafting the flavours of her childhood in the Realitea kitchen.

She said: “This is all Delhi street food, where I am from, what we ate in our packed lunches as children.

“It comes from a real place, a memory, from the soul.

“My mum had never been to school because they couldn't afford it.

“The first thing she learnt was cooking.

Sarita Dermott brings colour to Ripon's streets with her heritage.

“She wanted to make sure her children went to school.

“We went to boarding school because she couldn’t help with the homework.

“When we finished, a letter came and she asked me to open it.

“I started reading and she began to cry.

“She was crying because I could read and was so proud.”

She recalled a cabbage recipe children hated at school which when cooked by her mother, became delicious and is now on Realitea’s menu.

She said: “We couldn’t get work in Delhi at first because we didn’t have proper English.

“But are thankful to this day we learnt Sanskrit, including ayurveda, the oldest medicine on earth.”

Mrs Dermott finally found work in Delhi where she met her now husband of 18 years.

Her eyes brightened, she said: “We fell in love!”

With Mr Dermott’s work placement now over, the couple decided to make a life nearer his home, in Manchester.

She said: “I was scared to leave, learn a different language, a huge challenge as I’d never been anywhere.

“I needed to make it worthwhile.

“I got a job in a few weeks, started evening classes and found partners to open a business with.

“We worked hard for seven years with a 150 seater restaurant.

“I enjoyed it, but wanted a change.

“To put my own stamp on a place.”

Mrs Demott sold her share and went in search of a new, smaller venue.

She said: “We were just passing through Ripon.

“I knew instantly, this was my happy place.”

The North Street venue had been run down with previous traders lasting no more than six months, in a street now bustling with trade.

She said: “We did everything ourselves.

“I decided to slowly incorporate my culture.

“I had to believe in myself.

“I love the locals here, they are like a family to me.

Within weeks Mrs Dermott became pregnant and juggled motherhood alongside her new business.

She said: “I was working Saturday, she was born Monday morning.

“Then straight back into the kitchen carrying her, stirring pots.

“With your own business you have no choice, life just goes on.

“I want to bring my culture to Ripon, but I want to respect this culture and learn about it too.

“Of course I miss my family, mum's cooking most of all.

