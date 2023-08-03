The former Viper Rooms building on Parliament Street in Harrogate is still empty seven months after its closure

However, the building still remains empty more than seven months after the nightclub abruptly shut.

The council owns the Royal Baths building which was home to the Viper Rooms from 2007 until December 2022 when it closed after failing to negotiate a new lease.

The council changed the locks and 30 staff lost their jobs just a couple of weeks before Christmas.

Viper Rooms was owned by businessman Paul Kinsey who also ran the former clubs Moko Lounge and Kings Club in the town.

Its closure left Harrogate without a nightclub.

North Yorkshire Council has instructed property agent Savills to market the property and it’s asking for a rent of £150,000 a year — but there have been no takers so far.

North Yorkshire Council’s Corporate Director of Resources, Gary Fielding, said there has been interest from national, regional and local operators looking at using for the premises as a potential nightclub, bar or restaurant.

Mr Fielding added: “We hope the building will be occupied as soon as possible, but will ensure it is the right use, with a sustainable operator for the space.

"It is still early days in terms of marketing and discussions, and we would not identify interested parties at this stage.