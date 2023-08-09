News you can trust since 1836
First news of beer line-up for Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival revealed as Feva festival gets ready to launch

The line-up of drinks is starting to be revealed for one of the Harrogate district’s most popular annual beer festivals – and it’s been boosted by a leading Harrogate independent brewery.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST

In total Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival will offer a total of 22 beers and seven different ciders, along with lager, Prosecco, wine, Aperol Spritz, non-alcoholic drinks at Knaresborough House.

Taking its traditional spot in the final weekend of Feva arts festival, this year’s event will run from 5pm on Friday, August 18 until the afternoon of Sunday, August 20, with the beer festival running alongside Picnic in the Park on the last day.

The choice of ciders will range from a traditional scrumpy through to a perry or a marmalade-flavoured offering.

Preparing for Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival - Lions Lynn Nudds, Jeremy Crow, Mark Flood, Martin Brock, Jon Smithells, Tony Pedel and Matt Walker. (Picture Knaresborough Lions)
Beers span all corners of England, including some favourites from Rooster’s Brewery of Harrogate and other local Yorkshire breweries, but also ales from as far a field as Cornwall and Norfolk.

Organisers say they are grateful for everyone’s support, in particular, Rooster’s.

Knaresborough Lions President Bob Godsell said: “We’d like to thank all our generous barrel sponsors and local breweries who help with the event.

"Particularly Ian Fozard from Rooster’s Brewery who has once again helped come up with a fantastic choice of beer and cider to try.”

As festival-goers enjoy a few drinks and the burger bar, they will also be doing their bit for local good causes.

“Our profits from the beer sales help finance Picnic in the Park," said Mr Godsell, “so we’re looking forward to people being able to enjoy the live music with a delicious pint in hand."

There will also be musical entertainment on the first two evenings and the traditional visit from the town’s Silver Band on the Sunday.

Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival: Opening times

Friday 5pm-11pm, Saturday midday-11pm and Sunday midday-5pm (or until the beer runs out).

Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival:Tickets

Visitors can buy a great-value starter pack of six tokens, plus a commemorative glass, for £12 which will entitle them to three pints.

Otherwise tokens will be on sale for £2 each with all pints priced at £4.

