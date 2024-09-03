First look at Aldi’s new Mexican range that starts from just 79p
Kick off the dinner party with the Ready, Set…Cook! Spicy Nacho Kit (£2.49, 290g). Packed full of heat, just add some melted cheese to create the perfect appetiser for any Mexican themed feast.
Those that love tacos are in for a treat as the Ready, Set…Cook! Taco Kits (£2.49, 500g) come in three different flavours – Smoky Chipotle with salsa verde, garlic and chipotle seasoning, Chilli and Lime with a tomato and chilli salsa and guajillo and lime seasoning, and Barbacoa with a BBQ sauce and smoky barbacoa seasoning.
Also launching are the Salsa Verde Beef Medallions (£3.99, 326g) and Mexican Style Pork Belly Slices (£4.99, 800g). Spicy, succulent, and versatile, these meaty treats can be enjoyed on their own or as a delicious nachos topping or taco filling. Pair with the Chipotle and Corn Wraps (79p, 8 pack) to make some extra flavourful fajitas. Available in stores from 1st September.
Another new addition to Aldi’s shelves are the Specially Selected 2 Step Sauces (£1.49, 360g) available in Fajita, Chilli Con Carne and Enchilada flavours. Blended with traditional herbs and spices in a rich tomato sauce to elevate any Mexican dish.
Complementing the Mexican feast are the classic sides — Mezita Jalapenos (£1.15, 480g) and Las Chicas Salsa Roja (£1.49, 200g) — which add a delicious, fruity kick to nachos, tacos, and fajitas with minimal effort.
Aldi’s popular Specially Selected Crisps range will also have two new Mexican additions — the Specially Selected Buffalo Chicken Burrito Crisps (£1.15, 150g) and Specially Selected Smoked Chipotle Mayo Crisps (£1.15, 150g).
Those looking to keep the fiesta going can pick up a bottle of Aldi’s Tequila Reposado (£14.99, 500ml). Dark and smoky, this spicy spirit packs a punch like no other tipple. Enjoy with pineapple juice, soda water or just lime and salt for a stronger kick.
Aldi’s Mexican range is available in store now.
Shoppers looking to pick up this sizzling range better be quick, as with all Aldi Specialbuys, once they’re gone they’re gone!
