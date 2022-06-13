Fine Food Show North set to return to Harrogate later this month

Fine Food Show North welcomes buyers who are looking to source new and exciting products for their customers, offering retailers, chefs, buyers, and restaurateurs the opportunity to discover exciting new developments and sample innovative ingredients.

Visitors will also gain industry insights and product inspiration and be amongst the first to sample new lines from some of the top independent producers of the moment.

Industry talks and tutored tastings are all on the menu at this not to be missed trade event and there’s is also the chance to meet Great Taste award winners, benefit from special show offers, and learn insider tips from industry experts on how to sell more products.

The Fine Food Show North returns to the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate later this month

Here is what is lined up across the two days:

Monday, June 27

11am till 12pm - Forage the Show

Join Nigel Barden in his quest for the best as he leads his exclusive ‘foraging tours’ of this year’s show.

Aimed at chefs and foodservice professionals, Nigel will be highlighting the newest ingredients and stand-out brands that will keep customers coming back for more.

2pm till 3pm - Feed the Dragon

Gain insights into how big-name retailers approach product selection and pricing, as four brave exhibitors step up to the plate and pitch to a panel of leading food buyers.

3pm till 3:30pm – Meet the Great Taste Supreme Champion 2021

Hear first-hand from J. Lawrie & Sons exactly what it means to be crowned Great Taste Supreme Champion, sample the unbeatable Mallaig Kippers and find out how you can get your hands on them to impress your customers.

Tuesday June 28

10:30am till 11:30am – Forage the Show

12pm till 1pm – Feed the Dragon

2pm til 3pm – Cheese Wire

Join Patrick McGuigan from the School of Fine Food for insider tips and expert advice around the brand-new cheeses being showcased.

Try before you buy and impress your customers with top tasting notes.