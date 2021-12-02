Feeling lucky? Find the golden sprouts in the Harrogate Advertiser and you could be in with the chance of winning an incredible prize

Simon Cotton, Managing Director at the HRH Group, which owns The Yorkshire Hotel's Pickled Sprout is offering readers the chance to win a meal for two, including a bottle of prosecco

Hidden inside this week and next weeks editions of the Harrogate Advertiser are two golden sprouts.

Find them both and you could be in with the chance of winning dinner for two, complete with a bottle of prosecco, at the Picked Sprout in Harrogate.

Ten runners up will also win a free cocktail of their choice, courtesy of the team at the Pickled Sprout.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Golden Sprout is hidden in this week and next week's edition of the Harrogate Advertiser - find it and you could be in with the chance of winning an incredible prize courtesy of the Pickled Sprout

Following a £50,000 refurbishment, The Yorkshire Hotel's Pickled Sprout has been completely transformed with a suspended floral ceiling, a secret garden inside the restaurant, a private dining room and also boasts an extensive drinks and cocktail list.

Simon Cotton, Managing Director at the HRH Group, which owns the hotel, said: "The Pickled Sprout is the next step in the development programme, restoring the Yorkshire Hotel back to its former glory in the heart of the town.

"We are delighted to be working with the Harrogate Advertiser and hope that readers can 'Seek the Sprout' this week and next week and put themselves in with a chance of joining us down at the Pickled Sprout for a lovely meal."

HOW TO ENTER

Find the hidden sprout inside this week's Harrogate Advertiser, cut out the FULL page and keep it safe.

We will then hide a second sprout in next weeks edition for you to seek.

One you have found BOTH sprouts and cut out BOTH pages, send them to us with the form included in this weeks edition.

Photocopies of either the form or the sprouts will not be accepted.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The prize is valid from January 1, 2022 until March 31, 2022 (excluding February 12 and 13 and March 27, 2022).

Valid for the Pickled Sprout only and meal must be pre booked.

Voucher must be presented upon arrival.

The voucher does not have a monetary value and no change will be given.

Any further purchases must be paid for on the day.