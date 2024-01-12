Christmas may be a distant memory but you can still enjoy a festive feast thanks to FieldGoods and Pipers Farm.

The joy of the offerings from these two companies is that you can swerve the supermarket run and the preparation – which is always a bonus for me!

Luxury ready meal brand FieldGoods has collaborated with the sustainable family-run Pipers Farm to offer a nationwide next-day delivery of its delicious hassle-free meals – no apron required!

Why not try out the meltingly tender confit free range turkey leg, slow cooked with garlic, rosemary, thyme, and an apricot and hazelnut stuffing (£15.95), accompanied by trimmings including flavour-loaded British sprouts and& lardons perfectly cooked in brown butter, sage and chestnuts (£5.25) and crispy, fluffy King Edward potatoes roasted in goose fat with rosemary salt (£5.25). Simply cook from frozen in under an hour, serve and enjoy.

Feel good food at its finest, every dish features quality ingredients from the Devon-based Pipers Farm; showcasing a passion from both brands for sourcing wholesome, ethically sourced food from small-scale producers, grown in harmony with nature. All of packaging is either home compostable or recyclable, and FieldGoods HQ uses green energy from 100 per cent renewable or carbon offset sources, including their own solar panels.