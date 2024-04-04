Fantastic live music programme unveiled for one of the Harrogate district’s most essential beer festivals
and live on Freeview channel 276
With Henshaws Beer Festival just around the corner on the first May bank holiday, organisers at the charity have unveiled the live music programme set to accompany the feast of local craft beers on two vibrant stages.
Taking place in Knaresborough on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre at Bond End, the bill is fill of talented local musicians from the worlds of acoustic, hip hop, rock, pop and more.
Henshaws Beer Festival is a vital fundraiser for Henshaws which supports people living with sight loss and disabilities across the north of England.
As well as handpicked beers from the likes of Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewing Co, Roosters, and Turning Point – not to forget gins, wines, and ciders - festival-goers can expect performances from a great range of artists such as the renowned DJ and Henshaws Ambassador Rory Hoy, popular reggae band Drop Leg Steppers and soulful acoustic singer Leo Hicks.
Full stage times:
Saturday, May 4
Noon-5pm
Main Stage
12.00pm Keeper of Bees
1.00pm Leo Hicks
2.00pm The Lights
3.00pm Rufus Beckett
4.00pm Crafted in Rock
Acoustic Stage
2.00pm James and Michael
3.00pm Harrogate Spa Town Ukes
4.00pm Tyler Carter
Saturday, May 4
6pm-11pm
Main Stage
6.00pm: Lence
7.00pm: Mutual Subjects
8.00pm: DJ Rory Hoy
9.00pm: Captain and the Bear
10.00pm: The OD’s
Second Stage
6.00pm: Oliver Liptrott
7.00pm: Voice of the People
8.00pm: Hamish Harper
9.00pm: S.M.I.F.F
Sunday, May 5
Noon-6pm
Main Stage
12.00pm: Pepperhead
1.00pm: Stellar Anderson Project
2.00pm: Lochlan Shaw
3.00pm: Lydia Bousfield Trio
4.00pm: Stray Dogs
5.00pm: Drop Leg Steppers
Second Stage
1.00pm: The Henshaws Hot Spots
2.00pm: Shindig DJs
To book tickets, visit: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/events/beer-fest-2024/
Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre enables people living with a range of disabilities to discover their talents, put them into practice and realise their full potential.
Open to all, its centre in Knaresborough is a community hub where creativity, friendships and opportunities come to life.