Famous North Yorkshire brewery's festive beers now stocked by fifth largest supermarket chain in UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a case of perfect timing, Black Sheep Brewery, whose beers are enjoyed around the world from its base in Masham, relaunched its two best-selling festive brews – Blitzen and Snowflake.
Now available in more than 93 pubs, both beers are also in stock in Morrisons stores across the country.
Head Brewer at Black Sheep Brewery, Dan Scott Paul, said: “Nothing says Christmas like a festive pint and we’re thrilled to be relaunching both Blitzen and Snowflake, available to beer lovers across the UK no matter their location.
“Blitzen is the best-seller in our seasonal range and has been described as ‘Christmas cake in a glass’.
"The perfect tipple for getting hoppy during the countdown to the big day”.
Blitzen, a 4% Festive Ruby Ale featuring Cascade and Goldings hops, and Snowflake, a Winter Pale Ale brewed using American hops Willamette and Columbus, are available for a limited period only in autumn and winter.
Both are available in a 500ml bottle for the first time ever on the brewery’s website.
The last few months have seen Black Sheep Brewery release a range of new beers, including Hazy Pale Ale Side Quest in September, it’s first craft beer, symbolising a new era for the independent brewery
Black Sheep Brewery’s entire Christmas gifting range is available to order online.
More information at: https://www.blacksheepbrewery.com/