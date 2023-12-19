A North Yorkshire brewery that rose from humble beginnings to become a multi-award-winning company is celebrating two of its best-selling festive beers being stocked by a national supermarket chain.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a case of perfect timing, Black Sheep Brewery, whose beers are enjoyed around the world from its base in Masham, relaunched its two best-selling festive brews – Blitzen and Snowflake.

Now available in more than 93 pubs, both beers are also in stock in Morrisons stores across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head Brewer at Black Sheep Brewery, Dan Scott Paul, said: “Nothing says Christmas like a festive pint and we’re thrilled to be relaunching both Blitzen and Snowflake, available to beer lovers across the UK no matter their location.

Black Sheep Brewery, whose beers are enjoyed around the world from its base in Masham, has relaunched its two best-selling festive brews – Blitzen and Snowflake. (Picture contributed)

“Blitzen is the best-seller in our seasonal range and has been described as ‘Christmas cake in a glass’.

"The perfect tipple for getting hoppy during the countdown to the big day”.

Blitzen, a 4% Festive Ruby Ale featuring Cascade and Goldings hops, and Snowflake, a Winter Pale Ale brewed using American hops Willamette and Columbus, are available for a limited period only in autumn and winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both are available in a 500ml bottle for the first time ever on the brewery’s website.

The last few months have seen Black Sheep Brewery release a range of new beers, including Hazy Pale Ale Side Quest in September, it’s first craft beer, symbolising a new era for the independent brewery

Black Sheep Brewery’s entire Christmas gifting range is available to order online.