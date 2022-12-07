Famous North Yorkshire brewery offers chance to own a cask of its most iconic beer

Theakston of Masham's Journeyman Cooper Euan Findlay is creating a limited number of 4.5 gallon oak casks filled with the brewery’s iconic Old Peculier ale.

Created by the family-run brewery’s Journeyman Cooper Euan Findlay, for the first time the casks can also be branded with a personalised Christmas message.

Described as the perfect Christmas gift for a true Yorkshire beer lover, each cask holds 36 pints with the tantalising prospect of enjoying a pub-quality tipple in the comfort of your own home.

Customers have the option as to whether you return your cask to the brewery, in exchange for your refundable deposit, or – for those who want to keep their casks – you can have your cask branded with a personalised Christmas message.

The price is £95.50 for a cask of Old Peculier, plus everything you need to serve your cask – with a refundable deposit of £222.00 on the safe return of your cask and accessories, making it a total price £317.50.

For anyone wishing to keep the personalised cask, the price will be £317.50 plus an additional branding charge of £40, making it a total price of £357.50.

To order your bespoke cask for collection, call 01765 684333.

Theakston’s brewery is controlled and run by direct descendants of founder Robert Theakston.

