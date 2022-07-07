Experience the best of summer dining with your friends at The Ivy in Harrogate

With an abundance of vibrant flavour and colour, dishes include a Goat’s Cheese and Courgette Tart, with artichoke tapenade, mixed herbs, and truffle crème fraiche sauce to start.

Main courses include Pan-Fried Salmon Fillet, served with asparagus spears, courgette ribbons, toasted pine nuts, and a chive veloute.

For dessert, there is a delicious Almond and Blueberry Panna Cotta, featuring a limoncello sauce, almond tuile, and gold flakes.

The Ivy in Harrogate has launched a brand new summer menu with new seasonal dishes and cocktails

Other summer specials include the Chargrilled Halloumi starter with spiced fregola, tomato and red pepper salsa, crispy onions, herb mayonnaise and coriander cress.

For main, a delicious Monkfish and Prawn Curry served with a Malaysian curry sauce, choy sum, shaved coconut, chilli, sweet potato crisps and fluffy jasmine rice, followed by a Strawberry Eton Mess Sundae with meringue, Chantilly cream, and baby basil for dessert.

The menu is complemented by a range of summer cocktails including the Bloodflowers Margarita, a twist on a classic Margarita with Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila, St Germain elderflower liqueur, blood orange, lime and orange juice, and the Mango Colada, a tropical dream made with La Hechicera Reserva Familiar Rum, mango, coconut and lime.

The summer menu is available at The Ivy in Harrogate until Wednesday, August 31.