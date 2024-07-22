Enjoy beefy summer savings and delicious deals at Beefeater
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Available Monday to Friday, tuck into tasty saver plates the whole family will enjoy with classics of steak, egg and chips; beer battered fish and chips; and a beef or plant burger. Choose to add a starter or dessert from just £3.29.
Two Courses + Drink Under £20
Snap up a new supper set offer with two courses plus a drink for under £20, available Monday to Saturday from 5pm onwards – ensuring evening enjoyment for all the family. Make the difficult choice between some of Beefeater’s iconic dishes, including the ’74 double-crunch chicken wings; ’74 baconeater burger with ’74 bacon relish or the delicious Biscoff Sundae.
Two Cocktails For £12
Designed for savers, sippers and slurpers, Beefeater is offering two cocktails for only £12, daily from 5-9pm. The list features fan favourites and cocktail classics; from the new Tequila Sunrise and Blue Hawaiian through to signature Passion Fruit and Espresso Martinis.
Saving summer with unbeatable deals and great value food, make a beeline for Beefeater and let the good times begin! Available nationwide now all summer long.
