Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva Rum is down to £32.72 in Amazon’s Spring Sale – one of its lowest ever prices.

If you’re looking for a premium sipping rum to elevate your drinks cabinet this spring, Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva Rum should be at the top of your list — and it’s currently 15% off in Amazon’s Spring Sale, down to just £32.72.

This dark and delicious Venezuelan rum has picked up a loyal following for good reason. Distilled at the foot of the Andes Mountains, it’s a rich, velvety blend of aged rums (some up to 12 years old) with bold notes of dark chocolate, coffee and a hit of orange zest. It’s smooth, complex and just the right side of indulgent — perfect for sipping neat, or with a square of dark chocolate after dinner.

What really sets Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva apart is its balance. It’s crafted from 80 percent heavy pot still rum and 20 percent lighter column stills, aged in oak casks, giving it depth without heaviness. The flavour is both luxurious and accessible — no harsh burn, just layered sweetness and spice.

It’s also made by an independent, family-owned distillery that’s been producing rum with sustainable practices since 1959 — a nice bonus if you like your spirits with a conscience.

Camel price check: According to CamelCamelCamel, this £32.72 price is one of the lowest this bottle has been in recent months, making now a very good time to buy.

Also worth a look: Bumbu Original Rum

If you prefer your rum on the spiced side, the Bumbu Original Rum is also included in the Spring Sale — now down to £29.60 (was £34.83).

Made using Barbadian traditions dating back to 1893, Bumbu blends sugarcane from across the Caribbean and South America with natural spices and fruit. It’s smooth, warming and full of tropical character — an easy crowd-pleaser and great for cocktails.