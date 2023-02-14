Enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day meal at a Michellin starred restaurant (above) (photo: Adobe)

A new survey has revealed the most affordable Michelin-approved UK restaurants to enjoy St Valentine’s romantic meals.

​New research – by the money experts at ABC Finance – analysed affordability information for the UK restaurants which have been granted a Michelin star, or have been awarded a ‘Bib Gourmand’ or ‘Green Star’ in the online guide.

Analysing the restaurants which either have been granted a Michelin star, or been awarded the Bib Gourmand (best value for money restaurants – offering a three course meal at a reasonable price) or Green Star (an annual award which highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices) in the online guide, the research focused on the restaurants which were ranked either ‘on a budget’ (£) or ‘moderate spend’ (££), totalling 49 restaurants in total across the UK and Ireland.

Table of most affordable Michelin Star restaurants overall (photo: ABC Finance)

Nine restaurants featured as the ‘most affordable’ options overall, being ranked as ‘on a budget’ (£).

Ordered alphabetically, these included:

Beckford Bottle Shop (Bath, Somerset) – Modern British

Broad Chare (Newcastle, Tyne and Wear) – Traditional British

Chilli Pickle (Brighton, East Sussex) – Indian

El Gato Negro (Manchester, Greater Manchester) – Spanish

Haveli (Ponteland, Northumberland) – Indian

Home (Belfast, Northern Ireland) – Traditional British

Iberico World Tapas (Nottingham, East Midlands) – Mediterranean cuisine

Imad's Syrian Kitchen (Soho, London) – Middle Eastern

Root (Bristol, South West England) – Vegetarian

The findings also revealed the following 13 restaurants as the ‘most affordable’ Michelin (one) star restaurants in the UK. Ordered alphabetically, these included:

Barrafina (Soho, London) – Spanish

Bridge Arms (Bridge, Kent) – Modern British

Casa Fofo (Hackney, London) – Modern cuisine

Jamavar (Mayfair, London) – Indian

Le Champignon Sauvage (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire) – Modern cuisine

Pea Porridge (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk) – Mediterranean cuisine

Pipe and Glass (South Dalton, East Riding) – Modern British

Sabor (Soho, London) – Spanish

St JOHN (Farringdon, London) – Traditional British

Star Inn at Harome (Harome, North Yorkshire) – Modern British

The Coach (Marlow, Buckinghamshire) – Modern British

Trishna (Marylebone, London) – Indian

Wild Honey St James (St James's, London) – Modern British

Money expert at ABC Finance, Gary Hemming, said to count the pennies consider a takeaway or delivery and added: “Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to book a dream date night with your other half.

"However, if your bank balance doesn't agree with spending big bucks, our research has uncovered some of the most affordable Michelin-approved restaurants in the UK, ranging from more casual eats to fine dining.”