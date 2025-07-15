Deliveroo launches ‘commemorootive’ forks for Oasis fans to (Definitely Maybe) keep milk fresh.

Deliveroo has launched a very special keepsake item for die-hard fans of Manchester’s most iconic band to get their hands on this July, whether they nabbed a ticket to the gigs or are looking back in anger that they missed out.

In homage to the ‘greatest ever’ IYKYK story (here) of when Noel opened Liam’s fridge and saw a fork in his milk - because it “keeps it fresh” - the ‘CommemoROOtive’ fork by Deliveroo marked the brothers’ long-awaited return to Heaton Park.

Created by the delivery company specially for fans from the band’s hometown, Manchester locals can be in with a chance of nabbing their very own Keeps Milk Fresh fork for FREE when adding a pint of milk to their basket using Deliveroo HOP, on 16th, 19th, or 20th July.

Each night that the brothers perform in Manchester (16th, 19th, and 20th July), when ordering a pint of milk via Deliveroo HOP, customers will be in with a chance of nabbing their very own FREE Keeps Milk Fresh fork - a ‘CommemoROOtive’ keepsake, with a twist.

Though the cutlery giveaway may seem curious, it’s all part of the masterplan from the delivery app. Based on the viral anecdote Noel shared about Liam once putting a fork in his pint of milk to “keep it fresh” - after spotting a spoon in an open bottle of champagne in Noel’s fridge - the new item from Deliveroo is one for the true fans.

The tale is an IYKYK moment with fans of the band branding it the 'greatest ever' anecdote about the singer. Did that particular moment slide away? Remind yourself here.

Available whilst stocks last (so be supersonic), a very limited number of the forks by Deliveroo which have been created specially for fans from the band’s hometown - etched with the now-famous ‘Keeps Milk Fresh’ phrase - will be available to add for free to milk orders when ordering via Deliveroo HOP in Manchester.

Luke Baker, City Manager for Manchester at Deliveroo, adds: “We’re buzzing for the brothers’ big return to Manchester this July, and we know our customers will be counting down the days, too. So we wanted to mark the occasion and give local superfans a free keepsake, created by Deliveroo, that celebrates the iconic duo - and their IYKYK anecdotes - for years to come. It’s one for the real fans, and it’s as easy as milk to get your hands on!”

Simply add a pint of milk to your grocery shop via Deliveroo HOP in Manchester only, on 16th, 19th, or 20th July, for your chance to be one of the lucky owners of a “Keeps Milk Fresh” commemROOative fork by Deliveroo.