Two top clergy’s wives will be among 100 independent food and gift stalls bringing their unique talents in pottery and ceramics to Ripon Cathedral’s Christmas Fair.

Ripon Cathedral’s traditional Christmas Gift and Food Fair promises to have that “extra crafty” difference with top ceramic and glassware specialists from York and Leeds.

The event will take place on Friday, November 24, and Saturday, November 25, and will have more than 100 independent stalls for shoppers to choose from.

Two of the stalls include ceramics created by Rebecca Cottrell – wife of the Archbishop of York – and glassware created by Linda Baines - wife of the Bishop of Leeds.

Pictured: Fiona Hogg - A stall at Ripon Cathedral selling unique Christmas decorations.

Both are accomplished craftspeople and keen to play their part in helping the event to beat the £38,500 raised last year for the cathedral’s music, heritage conservation and education programmes.

To encourage even more visitors than last year to attend, for the first time since the Covid pandemic there will be free parking and a shuttle bus to and from the event on both days.

On the Friday, Ripon Community Link (Walled Garden) will provide a bus from Ripon City Golf Club on Palace Road and on the Saturday, Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate will run a bus from Additive-X on the College Business Park on Kearsley Road.

Visitors will be able to choose from a wide selection of unusual gifts and crafts and enjoy mulled wine, hot turkey sandwiches, mince pies and homemade cakes served from a pop-up café.

Pictured: One of the ceramic specialists available at this year's Ripon Cathedral Christmas Fair is Rebecca Cottrell.

Adding to the seasonal atmosphere will be music and singing from the Featherstone Male Voice Choir, as well as choirs from local churches, schools and community groups.

Children will have their own festive craft activities which they can participate in.

New for this year, Pretty Little Faces will be painting children’s faces with their unique and festive designs.