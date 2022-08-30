Cosy Club set to open its doors in Harrogate tomorrow

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promising relaxed dining and drinking in beautiful, characterful surroundings, the Cosy Club will open tomorrow (August 31) after an extensive renovation.

The brand new venue will be open from 9am daily for brunch, lunch and until late for dinner and drinks.

A spokesperson said: “The popular Victorian spa town of Harrogate has been a target of ours for some time.

The Cosy Club will open its doors on Cambridge Street in Harrogate tomorrow (August 31)

"The town being a popular tourist destination with a good local catchment and regular polls as one of the best places to live in Britain is somewhere we are very excited to open.

“Our new restaurant offers a very strong location, linking the main retail and leisure pitches within the town.

"The externals of this historic building have been extensively renovated by our landlord, Broadland Properties, and we have been pleased to work with them on this prominent building in order to bring Cosy Club to Harrogate.”

As well as offering all-day menus featuring fresh and modern classics, extensive brunch, gluten free and vegan menus, Cosy Club prides itself on being just right for special occasions, especially for cocktails and brunch.

A spokesperson added: “We offer a warm, welcoming service, amazing interiors and exceptional food and drinks.

"Our food is classic, comforting and familiar, elevated by excellent ingredients and beautiful presentation.”

There are currently 31 Cosy Clubs across the country – including in Leeds and York.