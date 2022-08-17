News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out

Cosy Club set to open in Harrogate later this month

The Cosy Club, a brand new restaurant and cocktail bar, is set to open on Cambridge Street on August 31.

By Lucy Chappell
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 9:36 am

The venue will be open from 9am daily for brunch, lunch and until late for dinner and drinks.

A spokesperson said: “This majestic new Cosy Club is opening soon and welcoming everyone to enjoy it’s unique style, atmosphere, food and of course, the cocktails.”

There are currently 31 Cosy Clubs across the country – including in Leeds and York.

The Cosy Club is set to open its doors on Cambridge Street in Harrogate later this month

Most Popular

To book a table, head to cosyclub.co.uk/location/harrogate

HarrogateYorkLeeds