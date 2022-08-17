Cosy Club set to open in Harrogate later this month
The Cosy Club, a brand new restaurant and cocktail bar, is set to open on Cambridge Street on August 31.
By Lucy Chappell
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 9:36 am
The venue will be open from 9am daily for brunch, lunch and until late for dinner and drinks.
A spokesperson said: “This majestic new Cosy Club is opening soon and welcoming everyone to enjoy it’s unique style, atmosphere, food and of course, the cocktails.”
To book a table, head to cosyclub.co.uk/location/harrogate