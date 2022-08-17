Cosy Club set to open in Harrogate later this month

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue will be open from 9am daily for brunch, lunch and until late for dinner and drinks.

A spokesperson said: “This majestic new Cosy Club is opening soon and welcoming everyone to enjoy it’s unique style, atmosphere, food and of course, the cocktails.”

There are currently 31 Cosy Clubs across the country – including in Leeds and York.

The Cosy Club is set to open its doors on Cambridge Street in Harrogate later this month

