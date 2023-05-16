Coming soon: Harrogate beer festival that is nationally acclaimed and celebrates amazing work of women in brewing

Running from next Wednesday, May 24 to Sunday, May 28, Women On Tap festival will feature tap takeovers, live and online events and the release of new digital material, including podcasts, creative commissions and online articles.

The beer festival’s sponsors have been announced, including Thornbridge Brewery, Harrogate Brewing Co, Turning Point Brew Co, Simpsons Malt, and Brew York

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A WOTFEST SEVEN beer will be brewed with Harrogate Brewing Co - a brewery rooted in the town where Women On Tap began.

Harrogate's Women on Tap beer festival will run from next Wednesday, May 24 to Sunday, May 28.

Since it was first launched in 2017 by Harrogate’s Rachel Auty, WOT has gained a national reputation as a popular beer and arts festival dedicated to promoting equality and diversity in the brewing industry.

Despite being dedicated to promoting equality and diversity in the brewing industry, the festival is as much a celebration of great beer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to celebrate the amazing work that women are doing in brewing and related fields," says Auty.

"But we also want to raise awareness about the challenges they face and create more opportunities for them."

Among the Harrogate locations for the feast of beer events coming up in just over a week’s time are Roosters Taproom, North Bar, Major Tom’s Social, Devonshire Tap House, Turning Point Brew Co, Harrogate Brewing Co, The Disappearing Chin, HUSK Beer Emporium and Everyman.

In a sign of WOT’s growing ambition - and success - this year’s programme also features events in Edinburgh, Bristol, Sheffield, Shrewsbury and Paddington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad