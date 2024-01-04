PizzaExpress is giving pizza aficionados the perfect reason to come in from the cold this January, with a deliciously warming new pasta along with an indulgent chocolate fondant dessert.

PizzaExpress is embracing the chill this season to delight customers with a new Al Forno winter warmer: the Formaggi & Pancetta Penne. A pasta dish of penne, creamy béchamel sauce, garlic, pancetta and a melting trio of mozzarella, cheddar and Gran Milano cheeses, this is the perfect dish for cold winter days.

But that’s not all, with PizzaExpress inviting customers to indulge in the decadent chocolate fondant dessert, which features a molten centre of luxuriously oozy chocolate. To accompany the pudding, a scoop of cooling vanilla gelato tops the dessert, which is finished with a dusting of icing sugar.

PizzaExpress Food & Beverage Director, Jane Treasure, said: “Winter is the perfect season for comforting dishes, and we can’t wait for our customers to try the delectable flavour

combinations in these decadent dishes. We are passionate about using delicious ingredients to create showstoppers like the Formaggi & Pancetta Penne and Chocolate Fondant. While it may be cold outside, these new menu items offer the perfect reason to visit PizzaExpress this winter.”

Iconic Lighter Options

Customers will also find iconic flavours and familiar favourites on the pizzeria brand’s winter menu, such as the American Hot, which will put the colour back in anyone’s cheeks when they come in from the cold. The brand is also adding a touch of heat to cool days with the zing of flavours that is the Romana Pollo Fiesta, along with ‘Nduja Dough Balls, which offer all the comfort customers will need during the winter months.

For those looking for a lighter take, customers can choose any Classic or Romana recipe on a Leggera base – under 600 calories, Leggera pizzas are served on a Classic sized ring of dough with a hole in the middle filled with a fresh, dressed salad. There’s also iconic salad options including the ever-popular Bosco or Niçoise (tuna) – on the menu since 1985.