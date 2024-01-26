News you can trust since 1836
Celebrate that Friday feeling with the best fish and chips in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

As the weekend moves closer, we celebrate that Friday feeling by revealing the best fish and chip shops in Ripon, Harrogate and Knaresborough according to Google Reviews.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:19 GMT

A large haddock, battered sausage and mushy peas, or even a chip butty, whatever your favourite takeaway is, we know that fish and chips has long been a Friday tradition as people feel the relief of the weekend and stop off at their favourite fisheries.

A British institution, and considered the countries national dish, not much has changed since the first shop opened in Mossely, Lancashire, around 1863.

However, the tradition of potato and fish on a Friday has been traced as far back as the 15th century.

Enough ‘chippin’ away at the history, check if your favourite fishery is on this five star list according to Google Reviews.

Southgate Fisheries, is located in Ripon, HG4 1SF.

1. Southgate Fisheries, Ripon

Photo: Google Maps

Lead Lane Fisheries is located in Ripon, HG4 2PH.

2. Lead Lane Fisheries, Ripon

Photo: Google Maps

North Street Fisheries is located in Ripon, HG4 1EN.

3. North Street Fisheries, Ripon

Photo: Google Maps

Bondgate Fisheries is located in Ripon, HG4 1QW.

4. Bondgate Fisheries, Ripon

Photo: Google Maps

