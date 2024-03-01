News you can trust since 1836
Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate: New restaurant to open at Yorkshire hotel inspired by history of town after £500,000 investment

A historic Yorkshire hotel is to open a stylish new restaurant after a £500k investment.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 1st Mar 2024, 00:00 GMT
Set to open in April, Amber’s restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate will capitalise on the town’s history while aiming to serve diners with high-quality dishes.

The company has been working on the design and planning for the restaurant since last summer with award-winning Yorkshire-based, Studio Two Interiors, which has previously worked on hospitality projects including Lucia’s Wine Bar & Grill, Cut & Craft and Six by Nico.

The concept and design of the restaurant has taken inspiration from Harrogate-based progressive thinker and pioneering scientist Lady Amber Fitzwilliam, who was a long-time resident at Cedar Court, formerly known as The Queens Hotel in the 1900s.

Cedar Court Hotel in HarrogateCedar Court Hotel in Harrogate
Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate

Part of an extensive refurbishment programme at the Harrogate hotel which has been taking place over the last 12 months, this major investment will also see the launch of a new private dining and entertaining venue, the Imaginarium, with capacity for up to 28 people.

In addition, the Queens Suite will be a refreshed banqueting space for dinners, events, and weddings to celebrate in style with a capacity of 250 covers.

Wayne Topley, managing director, said: “Since I joined Cedar Court five years ago, I wanted to put a special dining concept into Cedar Court Harrogate.

Stylish new restaurant at Harrogate hotel - Cedar Court Manager, Oliver Stott; Deputy General Manager, Lauren Wellings; Designer, Eleanor Sweeney; Head Chef, Chris Eastwood and Managing Director, Wayne Topley. (Picture Steph Simmons)Stylish new restaurant at Harrogate hotel - Cedar Court Manager, Oliver Stott; Deputy General Manager, Lauren Wellings; Designer, Eleanor Sweeney; Head Chef, Chris Eastwood and Managing Director, Wayne Topley. (Picture Steph Simmons)
Stylish new restaurant at Harrogate hotel - Cedar Court Manager, Oliver Stott; Deputy General Manager, Lauren Wellings; Designer, Eleanor Sweeney; Head Chef, Chris Eastwood and Managing Director, Wayne Topley. (Picture Steph Simmons)
"Over the last 12 months we have been working with the superstars of the local food and beverage, design and development scene as well as taking on board the ideas from our own Cedar Court team, who are as excited about this development as I am.

"The significant investment underlies our belief in Harrogate as a real Yorkshire gem, a first-choice dining destination for visitors and local residents alike. Amber’s will be a very elegant dining experience, with stylish and traditional design features giving this part of the hotel a new lease of life.”

The opening of Amber’s restaurant at Cedar Court will see new talent recruited for kitchen and hospitality roles, injecting money into the local economy and the team will be upskilling current staff to ensure customers get five star service.

